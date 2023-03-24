Shehnaaz Gill's Most Stylish Fashion Choices

By Aarti Tiwari
March 24, 2023
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill has become a popular name in the industry. And since time, her fashion sense has evolved.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz made her eyes pop out in a plain pink saree and blouse with bow and cut-out details.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
A one-shoulder dress made to flaunt the sassy vibes on the red carpet.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Exuding funkiness in a blue digital print pantsuit teamed with pair of gold hoops and smokey eyes.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
The diva wore shorts and a top donned with a faux fur jacket that gave her an edgy look.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Looked spectacular in a black strapless tail gown and bold red lips.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Soaring hotness in smokey beige couture and dramatic eyes.
Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill
Made us go crazy over her white chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra with minimal accessories and a statement bag.