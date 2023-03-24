Television

Shehnaaz Gill's Most Stylish Fashion Choices

Shehnaaz Gill's Most Stylish Fashion Choices

By Aarti Tiwari

March 24, 2023

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has become a popular name in the industry. And since time, her fashion sense has evolved.

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz made her eyes pop out in a plain pink saree and blouse with bow and cut-out details.

The Pink Bow Blouse

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

A one-shoulder dress made to flaunt the sassy vibes on the red carpet.

A Black And White

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Exuding funkiness in a blue digital print pantsuit teamed with pair of gold hoops and smokey eyes.

Blue Pantsuit

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

The diva wore shorts and a top donned with a faux fur jacket that gave her an edgy look.

Faux Fur Jacket

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Looked spectacular in a black strapless tail gown and bold red lips.

Black Beauty

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Soaring hotness in smokey beige couture and dramatic eyes.

Beige Couture

Instagram: Shehnaaz Gill

Made us go crazy over her white chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra with minimal accessories and a statement bag.

Chikankari Saree

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story