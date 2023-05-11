Shivangi Joshi's Steal-Worthy Blue Outfits 

By Srushti Gharat
May 11, 2023
Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful in a shimmery strappy light blue shimmery dress with a fringed joint skirt.
Shivangi Joshi looks like a butterfly in a pastel blue one-shoulder thigh-high slit ruffled dress.
Shivangi Joshi shines like a moon in a dark blue sequined strappy top with a body-fitted skirt with a slit.
Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful in a dark blue satin saree with a sheer golden border and a strappy golden blouse.
Shivangi Joshi looks classy in an all-blue outfit, wearing a blue denim shirt with jeans.
Shivangi Joshi looks ethereal in a blue lehenga with a silver embroidered blouse and flowy skirt.
Shivangi Joshi gives us a summer-ready vibe in an off-shoulder floral mini dress.
Shivangi Joshi flaunts her toned abs in a beautiful strappy blouse with a flowy skirt with mirror work.