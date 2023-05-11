Television

Shivangi Joshi's Steal-Worthy Blue Outfits

Shivangi Joshi's Steal-Worthy Blue Outfits 

By Srushti Gharat

May 11, 2023

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful in a shimmery strappy light blue shimmery dress with a fringed joint skirt. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks like a butterfly in a pastel blue one-shoulder thigh-high slit ruffled dress. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi shines like a moon in a dark blue sequined strappy top with a body-fitted skirt with a slit. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful in a dark blue satin saree with a sheer golden border and a strappy golden blouse. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks classy in an all-blue outfit, wearing a blue denim shirt with jeans. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks ethereal in a blue lehenga with a silver embroidered blouse and flowy skirt. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi gives us a summer-ready vibe in an off-shoulder floral mini dress. 

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi flaunts her toned abs in a beautiful strappy blouse with a flowy skirt with mirror work. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story