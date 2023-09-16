Shriya Saran's Quirky Moments With Beloved Daughter Radha 

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 16, 2023
Shriya Saran, twins with her baby girl Radha, looks like the epitome of pure love.
Drishyam actress calls her daughter 'My everything,' posing candidly with her.
The mother-daughter duo serves 'goals' by playing in nature.
Shriya Saran and daughter Radha wish everyone 'Happy Yoga Day' with their fun yoga time.
Shriya Saran loves her little daughter a lot. She feels grateful to have her.
Shriya Saran and Radha caught our attention with the vibrant hues in the picture. Their quirky smiles are just wow.
Shriya never leaves her daughter, Radha, no matter where she goes. The true bond is inspirational.