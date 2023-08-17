Bollywood

Sneak Peek Into Rakul Preet Singh's Coolest Pantsuit Collection

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 17, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh looks enchanting in neon green pantsuit camouflage with the surrounding.

Just like her caption for this picture, all hearts to her comfy style in a white pantsuit.

Doctor G actress adds a desi twist to her classy vibe in thread work floral pantsuit. 

Rakul Preet Singh slays the eye-catching hue pantsuit style in bossy vibes. 

Isn't she look the epitome of class in the chic and glitter white pantsuit? 

Adding colors to life with her superwoman feel in the colorful pantsuit. 

The diva exudes perfect girl-next-door vibes in a black and white pantsuit. 

