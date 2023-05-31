Bollywood

Sparkling Eyes Ft. Shraddha Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor

Sparkling Eyes Ft. Shraddha Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor 

By Aarti Tiwari

May 31, 2023

Instagram

The actress turned peacock in a feathery outfit with silver glittery eyes. 

Shradhha Kapoor

Instagram

Her minimalistic eye makeup added to her red dress glam. 

Kiara Advani

Instagram

At the Cannes Film Festival, the actress styled her handcrafted lehenga with shiny brown eye makeup. 

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram

The actress painted her eyes in gold to elevate her shimmery maroon dress. 

Parineeti Chopra

Instagram

The green glitter looked captivating on Darling's actress. 

Alia Bhatt

Instagram

Ek Villain diva is glowing in glitter in a gold bodycon gown. 

Tara Sutaria

Instagram

The sleek eye shadow stroke added to the diva's sparkling glam. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Instagram

The shiny smokey eyes made the actress looks jaw-dropping. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story