Malavika Mohanan's Desi Vibes In Saree 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 27, 2023
Malavika Mohanan is a heartthrob of South cinema. The actress looks attractive in a strapless blouse with a floral printed saree.
The actress exuded classy vibes in the desi drape. Her suitable makeup compliments her appearance.
Malavika posed in the beautiful peach saree with embellished embroidery like a queen.
The beautiful diva uplifted her glam in the shiny tissue saree like a princess.
Undoubtedly the actress is making us go drooling over her glam.
Uff Uff can't take the eye off Malavika Mohanan's shimmery look.
The actress is winning hearts with her ethnicity in this tangerine saree, just like an Indian nari.
Malavika has an endless love for white and looks dreamy in this ethnic avatar.