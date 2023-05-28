Bollywood

Malavika Mohanan's Desi Vibes In Saree

By Aarti Tiwari

May 27, 2023

Malavika Mohanan is a heartthrob of South cinema. The actress looks attractive in a strapless blouse with a floral printed saree. 

The Floral Love

The actress exuded classy vibes in the desi drape. Her suitable makeup compliments her appearance. 

Lavender Love

Malavika posed in the beautiful peach saree with embellished embroidery like a queen. 

The Queen Vibe

The beautiful diva uplifted her glam in the shiny tissue saree like a princess. 

Tissue Style

Undoubtedly the actress is making us go drooling over her glam. 

Black Beauty

Uff Uff can't take the eye off Malavika Mohanan's shimmery look. 

The Shimmers Play

The actress is winning hearts with her ethnicity in this tangerine saree, just like an Indian nari. 

Wow, In Orange

Malavika has an endless love for white and looks dreamy in this ethnic avatar. 

Divine In White

