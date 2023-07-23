Bollywood

Subhashree Ganguly Looks Spectacular In Sarees

By Aarti Tiwari

July 23, 2023

Subhashree Ganguly shines in a green silk saree. She ditched accessories and styled her look with chandbaliyan and rosy makeup. 

The diva looks divine in a white saree paired with a contrasting black blouse. She decorated her bun with a rose. 

Uff! The actress looks jaw-dropping in a bold red saree with threadwork.

Shubhashree turns the desi girl into a grey satin silk saree.

The actress is flaunting her ethnicity in a heavily embroidered saree paired with complementing makeup.

Subhashree turns classy in a white netted saree with bold red lips. 

The actress is flaunting her gorgeous peach saree. 

The diva looked captivating in a sparkling yellow saree with complementing makeup. 

