Subhashree Ganguly, Ritabhari Chakraborty, And Other Bengali Beauties' Stunning Necklace Collection

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Oct 23, 2023
She exudes chicness in a white saree with a designer blouse. The green emerald stud, white motif choker necklace, and diamond earrings look stunning.
This beautiful yellow diamond and green, pink, and ivory motif embellished queen necklace add charm with the matching earrings and maan tika.
Bring the vintage glam in a modern way; Rituparna looks alluring in a diamond and red motif embellished huge necklace set with Mughal side maan tika.
The diva styles her black saree look with a white motif oxidized necklace, exuding the modern style.
Increasing the allure of bold red saree with the oxidized think choker necklace and long jhumkas.
The Bengali beauty looks aesthetic in a pink saree with an oxidized suryakanti necklace with long earrings.
Wow! Crafting a new style in the saree with this huge shell-made necklace with a floral bun.