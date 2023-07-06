Bollywood

Suhana Khan-Alia Bhatt: Glamorous Star Kids

By Aarti Tiwari

July 05, 2023

Daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is one of the heartthrob of Bollywood even before making her debut. Her fashion keeps her on top. 

Suhana Khan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter look much different than her childhood. She has grown glamorous and has a unique taste in fashion. 

Nysa Devgn

She is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She is famous in tinsel town for her hottest styles.

Ananya Panday

The gorgeous girl who used to look cute in childhood has now grown beautiful. She is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor

One of the famous actresses in town used to be very healthy in her childhood. She worked hard to make herself fit.

Sara Ali Khan

If you see Dhadak girl Janhvi's childhood picture, you won't believe it as she looks so different and captivating now. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Gangubai Kathiawadi diva was healthy in childhood, but now she looks like fine wine. 

Alia Bhatt

