Television

Sumbul Touqeer-Tejasswi Prakash: Beauties In Black Couture

Sumbul Touqeer-Tejasswi Prakash: Beauties In Black Couture

By Aarti Tiwari

July 18, 2023

Instagram

The diva is exuding gorgeousness in a black trail gown. The cut-out details around the curves look sensational.

Sumbul Touqeer

Instagram

The actress flaunts her hourglass figure in a black ruched bodycon dress.

Hina Khan

Instagram

Uff! The diva is soaring hotness in a thigh-high slit sultry gown. 

Nia Sharma

Instagram

The diva looked glamorous in one shoulder thigh-high slit ruffle gown.

Shraddha Arya

Instagram

The pahadi beauty turns the muse in a black ethnic avatar like a princess.

Rubina Dilaik

Instagram

The actress looks mesmerizing in a black chikankari kurta and pajama, and dupatta.

Surbhi Jyoti

Instagram

Naagin star exudes a stunning glow in black latex thigh-high slit gown. 

Tejasswi Prakash

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story