Sumbul Touqeer-Tejasswi Prakash: Beauties In Black Couture

By Aarti Tiwari
July 18, 2023
The diva is exuding gorgeousness in a black trail gown. The cut-out details around the curves look sensational.
The actress flaunts her hourglass figure in a black ruched bodycon dress.
Uff! The diva is soaring hotness in a thigh-high slit sultry gown.
The diva looked glamorous in one shoulder thigh-high slit ruffle gown.
The pahadi beauty turns the muse in a black ethnic avatar like a princess.
The actress looks mesmerizing in a black chikankari kurta and pajama, and dupatta.
Naagin star exudes a stunning glow in black latex thigh-high slit gown.