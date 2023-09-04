Television

Take A Look At Nakul Mehta's 'Project 2024' Avatar

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 04, 2023

Nakul Mehta exudes a sufi glam in the white shrug and beige dhoti pants. 

Recreating the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow vibes in this blue ensemble posing on a boat. 

A gangster vibe in the black latex ensemble with the iconic hat. 

Doesn't he fit into every character just like Chameleon? 

Nakul looks fierce in a warrior avatar. A strong one to win any war. 

A fearless sailor to rule over the waterways. 

King of Bullets exudes irresistible charm in leather jackets and pants. 

Uff Uff! That edgy jawline in his cowboy avatar. 

King or the lost man in dessert land, mesmerizing us with his every look. 

Nakul Mehta's fiery warrior get-up hints at something intriguing. 

