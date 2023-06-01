Tara Sutaria To Ananya Panday: Fitness Freak Divas Binging On Food

By Aarti Tiwari
June 01, 2023
The diva loves to enjoy food all the time. She also learned cooking.
Dil Bechara diva is a true foodie who loves to eat whenever possible.
Sita Ram actress can't resist herself from eating KFC chicken.
French fries are a must-thing for the diva amidst her busy days.
The noodle lover takes a break to enjoy the mouth-watering noodles.
The burger binge is Kiara's favorite me time though she is a strict diet follower.
Though the diva spends hours exercising, eating some junk is like a relief for her.
Losing fat is a priority, but enjoying french fries is what Ananya craves.