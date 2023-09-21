Bollywood 

Tara Sutaria To Sara Tendulkar: 7 Divas Slaying In Lehenga And Blouse Design

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 21, 2023

Ek Villain Returns actress looks hot in a pink lehenga, full-sleeve blouse design, and diamond necklace set.

Tara Sutaria

The starkid looks alluring in a green printed lehenga set with statement earrings and maan tika. 

Sara Tendulkar

Dream Girl actress flaunts her picturesque figure in the gold lehenga with choker necklace sets. 

Ananya Panday

Bawaal actress embraces her lavish look in the pearl and motif embedded white lehenga and dupatta draped as a cape with a pearl necklace.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress turns muse into intricately designed timeless ivory lehengas with earrings. 

Sara Ali Khan

The stunning beauty looks pretty in a red floral printed lehenga set with her boldness. 

Shanaya Kapoor

The starkid looks glamorous in a pastel off-shoulder blouse and floral lehenga skirt with a diamond choker necklace set. 

 Khushi Kapoor

