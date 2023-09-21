Tara Sutaria To Sara Tendulkar: 7 Divas Slaying In Lehenga And Blouse Design

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 21, 2023
Ek Villain Returns actress looks hot in a pink lehenga, full-sleeve blouse design, and diamond necklace set.
The starkid looks alluring in a green printed lehenga set with statement earrings and maan tika.
Dream Girl actress flaunts her picturesque figure in the gold lehenga with choker necklace sets.
Bawaal actress embraces her lavish look in the pearl and motif embedded white lehenga and dupatta draped as a cape with a pearl necklace.
The actress turns muse into intricately designed timeless ivory lehengas with earrings.
The stunning beauty looks pretty in a red floral printed lehenga set with her boldness.
The starkid looks glamorous in a pastel off-shoulder blouse and floral lehenga skirt with a diamond choker necklace set.