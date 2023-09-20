Travel Enthusiast Bhavika Sharma Exploring The Beauty Of World, Maldives To Alibaug

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 20, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma loves to travel to new places and explore the world's beauty.
Maldives beach diaries are incomplete without black bikini wear.
A must-scene picture from the Maldives vacation.
Making the moment special in pink co-ords as she walks through the garden in Alibaug.
Thailand diaries are incomplete without some chilling drinks and glamour photos.
Embracing the sunny weather in the greenery of Lonavala.
Bhavika enjoys a sunkissed moment in front of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.