Bollywood 

Travel Enthusiast Bhavika Sharma Exploring The Beauty Of World, Maldives To Alibaug

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 20, 2023

Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma loves to travel to new places and explore the world's beauty.

Instagram

Maldives beach diaries are incomplete without black bikini wear. 

Instagram

A must-scene picture from the Maldives vacation. 

Instagram

Making the moment special in pink co-ords as she walks through the garden in Alibaug. 

Instagram

Thailand diaries are incomplete without some chilling drinks and glamour photos.

Instagram

Embracing the sunny weather in the greenery of Lonavala. 

Instagram

Bhavika enjoys a sunkissed moment in front of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. 

