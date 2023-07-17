Television

Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Television's Highest-Paid Celebs

Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Television's Highest-Paid Celebs

By Aarti Tiwari

July 17, 2023

Google

Naagin 6 actress has a huge fandom, and she takes around two lakhs per episode. 

Tejasswi Prakash

Google

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame reportedly charges two lakhs.

 Hina Khan

Google

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame takes around three lakhs per episode.

Harshad Chopda

Google

Known for Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, and Beyhadh, diva takes 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Jennifer Winget

Google

Anupamaa star is loved by the audience largely, and he charges 1.5 lakhs per episode. 

Gaurav Khanna

Google

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame charges approximately 80k per episode. 

Ayesha Singh

Google

The diva is one of the highest-paid actresses and takes around 1 lakh per episode. 

Divyanka Tripathi

Google

She is the highest-paid actress in the Television world, with three lakhs per episode. (Source: TOI).

Rupali Ganguly

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story