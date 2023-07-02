Thalapathy Vijay To Kusha Kapila: Major Divorces In 2023 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 01, 2023
In January, Thalapathy Vijay getting divorced to wife Sangeetha Sornalingam buzzed online, but it came out to be just rumors.
Jewellery designer Farah Khan announced her divorce news on the internet with DJ Aqeel in February.
Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela was rumored to get a divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, but there has been no confirmation about the same.
Friends actress Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth in March of this year.
Nawazuddin Siddhiqui's divorce news started in 2020; amidst that, he filed for kids' custody in March 2023.
Barkha Bisht confirmed the divorce rumors with Indraneil Sengupta after 13 years of togetherness in April.
On 26th June, Youtuber Kusha Kapila announced a divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia