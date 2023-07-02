Bollywood

Thalapathy Vijay To Kusha Kapila: Major Divorces In 2023

Thalapathy Vijay To Kusha Kapila: Major Divorces In 2023 

By Aarti Tiwari

July 01, 2023

Instagram

In January, Thalapathy Vijay getting divorced to wife Sangeetha Sornalingam buzzed online, but it came out to be just rumors.

Instagram

Jewellery designer Farah Khan announced her divorce news on the internet with DJ Aqeel in February. 

Instagram

Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela was rumored to get a divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, but there has been no confirmation about the same. 

Instagram

Friends actress Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth in March of this year. 

Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddhiqui's divorce news started in 2020; amidst that, he filed for kids' custody in March 2023. 

Instagram

Barkha Bisht confirmed the divorce rumors with Indraneil Sengupta after 13 years of togetherness in April. 

Instagram

On 26th June, Youtuber Kusha Kapila announced a divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story