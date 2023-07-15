The Fairytale Love Story Of Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 14, 2023
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey first met on the set of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh, and love blossomed between the two.
Sargun, when she first saw Ravi during the look test, didn't like him a bit and felt odd to imagine working with him.
However, she was awestruck when she finally met him in person. Her reaction changed quickly, and that's when she realized he would play the role of her husband.
They instantly started liking each other. However, no one took the first step but realized that they had lost their heart to each other. And they began dating.
Sargun and Ravi kept their relationship a secret. After 5 months, they made it official on their social media handle.
The duo made it to the headlines when Ravi went down to his knees and proposed to Sargun in Nach Baliye season 5.
The duo tied the knot on 7th December 2013 in a big fat wedding with all the festivities.
Ever since then, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey treats their fans with lovey-dovey pictures.