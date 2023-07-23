Bollywood

The Rise Of Marathi Mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar

By Aarti Tiwari

July 23, 2023

Amruta started her journey as a contestant in 2004 on India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. 

She marked her debut in the Marathi film Golmaal in 2006 and the Bollywood film Mumbai Salsa in 2007. 

However, she rose to fame with her Lavani dance in Wajale Ki Bara in 2010.

She has featured in many Hindi films in side roles like Raazi, Satyameva Jayate, and Malang.

She has done notable work in films like Shala, Aayna Ka Bayna, Welcome Zindagi, Well Done Baby, Pondicherry, and Chandramukhi.

She won the reality show Nach Baliye 7 with her husband, Himmanshoo Malhotra. 

Amruta has also participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

Currently, she is one of the top choices in Hindi and Marathi shows as an anchor and actor. 

