Tune Into These Songs On Independence Day; AR Rahman To Arijit Singh

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 15, 2023
From the movie Roja, AR Rahman is the voice behind this beautiful song.
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Holiday has this heart-melting song from Arijit Singh.
From the film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar, Teri Mitti expresses the feelings of a soldier by B Praak.
Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa has a beautiful song that describes Indian sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer.
From the movie Pardes, this song is sung by Aditya Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
The amazing squad of Late Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdass Maan, and Preetha Mazumdar sang this soulful song from Veer Zaara.
Sunidhi Chauhan beautifully sang Ae Watan from Raazi, which portrays one' love for the nation.
The beautiful saga from the movie Bhuj is sung by Arijit Singh featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi.