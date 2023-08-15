Bollywood

Tune Into These Songs On Independence Day; AR Rahman To Arijit Singh

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 15, 2023

From the movie Roja, AR Rahman is the voice behind this beautiful song. 

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Holiday has this heart-melting song from Arijit Singh. 

Ashq Na Ho

From the film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar, Teri Mitti expresses the feelings of a soldier by B Praak.

Teri Mitti

Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa has a beautiful song that describes Indian sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer.

Des Rangila

From the movie Pardes, this song is sung by Aditya Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

 I Love My India

The amazing squad of Late Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdass Maan, and Preetha Mazumdar sang this soulful song from Veer Zaara. 

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Sunidhi Chauhan beautifully sang Ae Watan from Raazi, which portrays one' love for the nation. 

Ae Watan

The beautiful saga from the movie Bhuj is sung by Arijit Singh featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. 

Desh Mere

