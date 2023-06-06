Vicky Kaushal To Kartik Aaryan: June 2023 Big Releases 

By Aarti Tiwari
Bollywood has big releases in June. And it's going to be a rollercoaster ride.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film is already performing well at the box office. It was released on 2nd June.
The OTT film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, and Ranvir Shorey was also released on 2nd June.
Shahid Kapoor's thriller will release on 9th June on the OTT platform.
The epic drama of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is slated to release on 16th June.
Featuring Ajay Devgn, this new film will release on 23rd June in theatres.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's awaited romance drama will release on 29th June.