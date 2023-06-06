Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal To Kartik Aaryan: June 2023 Big Releases

Vicky Kaushal To Kartik Aaryan: June 2023 Big Releases 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 06, 2023

Google

Bollywood has big releases in June. And it's going to be a rollercoaster ride. 

Google

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film is already performing well at the box office. It was released on 2nd June. 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Google

The OTT film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, and Ranvir Shorey was also released on 2nd June.

Mumbaikar

Google

Shahid Kapoor's thriller will release on 9th June on the OTT platform. 

Bloody Daddy

Google

The epic drama of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is slated to release on 16th June. 

Adipurush

Google

Featuring Ajay Devgn, this new film will release on 23rd June in theatres. 

Maidaan

Google

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's awaited romance drama will release on 29th June. 

Satya Prem Ki Katha

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story