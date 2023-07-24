Vijay Deverakonda-Akshay Kumar: Upcoming Bollywood Movies In August 2023 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 25, 2023
After witnessing big releases like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bawaal, etc. in July, the next month, August, has 4 anticipated films.
Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hedge starrer action drama will release on 3rd August 2023.
JGM
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return to the screen with their iconic action love story on 11th August 2023.
Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer clashes with Sunny Deol's film as it releases on 11th August.
The sequel of Dream Girl Part 2 will hit screens on 25th August 2023.