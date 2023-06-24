Why Urvashi Rautela Is World's Most Eligible Bachelorette  

By Aarti Tiwari
June 24, 2023
Urvashi Rautela is a heartthrob of Bollywood. She is ruling the industry with her charm.
Recently, she won the World's Most Eligible Bachelorette award at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards.
This brings the question of what makes her the most eligible bachelorette in the industry.
She is a successful actress and model in the entertainment business.
Her beauty and style have always been praised, and she attends international events.
At present, she is at the perfect age to get married.
She is the top choice of filmmakers, brands, and companies and won Miss Diva Universe 2015.
There are millions of fans crazy over her personality and charm.