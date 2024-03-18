A Fan Compares Avneet Kaur With This Hollywood Singer, Check Out

Avneet Kaur is a sensational actress and social media influencer in the entertainment world. Her Gen-Z-inspired fashion sense keeps her in the top buzz. However, in her latest appearance, the actress glammed up as a Barbie doll in a shiny co-ord set. In contrast, fans compared her to a famous Hollywood singer. Find out below.

Avneet showcased her sizzling avatar in a blue co-ord set featuring a corset top paired with a mini skirt in her latest appearance. Her sizzling outfit defines her picturesque figure. She mirrors the iconic Barbie doll with vibrant colors, playful patterns, and trendy styles. With rosy cheeks, pink lips, and beautiful eyes, she completes her look. However, her hair was styled in beautiful curls, which made her look like a Barbie doll. With a matching bag, she added a statement to her look. Throughout the video, the actress made us fall for her mesmerizing appearance.

Avneet’s beautiful and bold look promoted fans to comment. However, a fan compared her with a famous Hollywood singer. And if you wonder who’s so, she is the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, Selena Gomez. “damn, you look like Selena Gomez.” And we agree with that.

