TV Actresses Who Are Known For Their Fashion-forward Looks, From Avneet Kaur To Anushka Sen

When it comes to fashion, Gen-Z divas Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur, and Anushka Sen always keep their best foot forward, bringing fashion-forward styles that set new trends. Yet again, in their latest looks, the diva are rocking their styles. Check out their latest looks below and seek inspiration to slay wherever you go.

1) Avneet Kaur‘s New Look

Avneet has just raised the fashion bar with her new look. She picked a chic white, fitted shirt, giving her a classy vibe, and teamed it with an animal-printed, skinny bottom underneath the brown mini skirt, which added a pop of color while looking super stylish.

With funky glasses, toe-point heels, a chic bag, and makeup, Avneet is proving she is way ahead of the trends.

2) Ashnoor Kaur‘s New Look

Ashnoor has just revived the black mini-dress look with an exceptional, vibrant touch. The diva wore a black mini dress draped like a blazer, and the actress made it look attractive by tieing the striped neon scarf, creating a thigh-high slit skirt pattern, taking the fashion bar high, and setting new trends for a party night.

3) Anushka Sen‘s New Look

Redefine your vacation look, seeking inspiration from Anushka. The actress just showcased how to balance boldness with comfort. The actress picked a sizzling sky-blue bikini set, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure. To make it more comfortable, she paired it with a flowy, lightweight pair of pajamas, which raised the heat. Her colorful accessories, makeup, and hairstyle prove she is ahead of the fashion world.

So, among the three divas who are known for their fashion-forward styles, whose look impresses you the most?