Anushka Sen’s Dreamy Throwback Look Is Stealing Hearts

Take Us Back, Too!

In her recent Instagram throwback post captioned “take me back”, Anushka Sen transported her followers to a picture-perfect moment. From her pastel palette to the dreamy net skirt and sparkling accessories, Anushka Sen gave us an ultra-feminine, graceful look that feels straight out of a modern-day fairytale.

Outfit: Pastel Perfection with a Fairy Twist

Anushka Sen looked stunning in a pink crop top paired with a flowy, blue netted flared skirt — a color combination that felt refreshing and ethereal. The fabric added lightness and movement, making the outfit feel breezy yet dressy. She completed the look with high pink heels that featured elegant straps, giving the ensemble a modern, youthful edge.

Makeup: Soft with a Hint of Drama

Keeping the vibe soft but striking, Anushka Sen opted for subtle face makeup that let her natural glow shine through. She elevated the look with a darker lip shade, adding a pop of boldness that balanced the delicate tones of her outfit. The result was a well-blended mix of sweetness and sophistication.

Hair: Classic Flow with Center Parting

Anushka Sen kept her hair open and sleek with a middle part, adding timeless charm to her entire look. The straight flow of her locks gave structure to the soft, fairy-like outfit, tying everything together without overwhelming the eye.

Accessories: Sparkle with a Side of Cute

What truly elevated Anushka Sen’s outfit were her carefully chosen silver accessories. She wore bow-shaped earrings, adding a playful, feminine detail. With rings on both hands and a single silver bangle, her accessories were minimal yet perfectly matched to the dreamy vibe she carried.

A Picture of Graceful Glam

From the pastel tones to the soft glam makeup and chic accessories, Anushka Sen delivered a look that was dreamy, detailed, and pin-worthy. This throwback may be a moment from the past, but its style impact is timeless.