Throwback To When Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur & Ashnoor Kaur Got Their First Pay Cheques!

From Pocket Change to Pay Cheques: Anushka Sen’s First Income Moment.

Anushka Sen, one of television’s most loved young stars, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and opened up about her first earnings. At a time when most kids were learning multiplication tables, Anushka earned her first pay cheque — a humble sum of ₹2,500. Back then, she did not understand money or its value, as her parents managed all her finances. But that first pay cheque holds a special place in her heart — a quiet beginning to a now highly successful career in showbiz.

Avneet Kaur’s Celebration-Worthy First Cheque.

Avneet Kaur’s first earnings came through a competition she won when she was around five or six. The amount? ₹3,000. It wasn’t a salary from a shoot, but prize money — and one that sparked joy for the entire family. Avneet fondly remembers celebrating the moment with her parents, treating it like a big achievement. The family even partied with the earnings, making it a memory Avneet still holds dear. That small victory became the stepping stone for a journey full of milestones in acting and dance.

Watch here:

Ashnoor Kaur: Too Young to Remember, But Never Forgotten.

Ashnoor Kaur received her first pay cheque when she was only five. However, she admits she doesn’t recall the exact amount, simply that it was in the “single-digit thousands.” Like most child actors, her parents have managed her finances ever since, allowing her to focus on school and acting. While she might not remember the number, the feeling of entering the professional world so young remains special to her.

Conclusion: Whether it was ₹2,500, ₹3,000, or an amount forgotten over time — the first pay cheque stories of Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Ashnoor Kaur are testaments to how early dreams can turn into lifelong careers, with a little support and a lot of talent.