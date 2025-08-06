Avneet Kaur, Mouni Roy & Anushka Sen Slay The Slit Dress Look, Set New Trend

When it comes to fashion, Avneet Kaur, Mouni Roy, and Anushka Sen are the top divas who bring new styles every time they dress. However, the new obsession of the divas has become the thigh-high slit, and they are setting a new trend. These diva slay their look in bold and classic style. So let’s have a look below.

1) Avneet Kaur

Avneet is slaying like an absolute stunner in a black dress. The fitting bodice accentuating her curvy silhouette, while her slip sleeves defining her hot shoulders, the actress looked breathtaking. However, the bottom styled in a thigh-high slit, flaunting her tattoo, looked sensual. Her clean, combed bun hairstyle, diamond accessories, bold black eyes, red lips, and natural makeup complement her appearance.

2) Mouni Roy

The stunning Mouni loves to experiment, and in this look, she is flaunting her hourglass figure in a black dress. The actress wore a corset bodice with a butterfly neckline and strappy sleeves, defining her jaw-dropping collarbones. The ruched bottom with a thigh-high side slit raises the hotness bar. Her curly hairstyle, winged eyeliner, nude lips, and pink cheeks give her an edgy touch.

3) Anushka Sen

Anushka exudes effortless grace in a collared bodycon dress. The fitted waist, three-fourths sleeves, and a long bottom with a front slit raise the heat. The clean combed ponytail exudes effortless grace. With bold lips, shiny cheeks, and statement glasses added a bossy touch. With tie-knot heels, she completed her stunning look.