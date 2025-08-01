Fans Can’t Get Enough of Avneet-Shantanu’s Dreamy Chemistry During ‘Love in Vietnam’ Promotions

Actress Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari are setting hearts aflutter as they promote their upcoming film Love in Vietnam. The newest on-screen couple in town has become the talk of the town after they were spotted in town to promote their upcoming film, Love In Vietnam.

However, Avneet and Shantanu’s friendly chemistry instantly grabbed the eyeballs of fans and viewers alike. Wearing a chic white gown with slip sleeves and flared bottom, the actress looked like a princess while her pink glow and messy bun exuded royal charm. At the same time, Shantanu looked charming in a netted beige t-shirt with a baggy fit, teamed with baggy denim, which completed his look.

View Instagram Post 1: Fans Can't Get Enough of Avneet-Shantanu's Dreamy Chemistry During 'Love in Vietnam' Promotions

As Avneet saw Shantanu, she came towards him to hug him. Witnessing their dreamy chemistry off-screen, the duo prompted paparazzi to complement them. One of the paps said, “Jodi hit hai,” instantly making the duo smile. The duo also posed for the camera, yet again proving they are the newest favorite couple of fans. Their fun camaraderie and affection are seen clearly.

The upcoming film Love In Vietnam stars Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles. It is a romantic drama with cross-cultural undertones that promises a fresh narrative. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Avneet and Shantanu’s chemistry has built up anticipation for fans, and they can’t keep calm.