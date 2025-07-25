Avneet Kaur, Mouni Roy & Anushka Sen Set Temperatures Soaring In Backless Dresses – See Pics

Television’s top divas Avneet Kaur, Mouni Roy, and Anushka Sen are serving major fashion goals with their latest bold and glamorous backless dresses. Known for their impeccable and daring fashion moments, these divas show how to set the temperature rising with their boldness in daring fits, all with confidence and grace.

1) Avneet Kaur In A Pink Dress

With her every look, Avneet proves to be a true style icon. The actress wore a pink mini dress featuring a strapless neckline, a corset bodice, a ruched waist, and a ruffled bottom, creating a playful vibe. However, the bold backless touch gave the actress a sizzling look, while her pink cheeks, lips, and open curls complemented her princess-like appearance.

2) Mouni Roy In A White Dress

Known for her daring choices, Mouni chose a white, body-hugging gown this time, featuring jaw-dropping spaghetti sleeves that accentuated her toned shoulders and collarbones. As hot as the outfit looks from the front, it gets even hotter as the actress turns, with the deep backless cut raising the temperature. With a messy hairstyle, smoky makeup, and an hourglass figure, the actress looked too hot to handle.

3) Anushka Sen In A Red Dress

The youngest amongst the three, Anushka, is no less. The actress wore a stunning red bodycon dress with slip sleeves, adding a bold touch, while the daring, deep backless cut with a bralette-like pattern looked sensual. Tying her hair in a bun, the actress defined her back while minimalistic makeup made her look magnetic.

Together, the trio redefined modern style in bold and glamorous backless dresses. Whose look did you like the most?