Monsoon Glam: Anushka Sen, Ashnoor Kaur & Krystal D’Souza Set The Pool On Fire In Bold Swimsuits

As the monsoon season is at its peak, these television divas are ensuring that the heat doesn’t drop. Actresses Anushka Sen, Ashnoor Kaur, and Krystal D’Souza have turned the cold breeze into a hot wave with their bold fashion moments near the poolside in bold swimsuits. Check out the photos below.

Anushka Sen

The sensational international star Anushka looked sizzling hot in a dark maroon monokini. In the bold swimsuit, the actress flaunted her jaw-dropping curves, toned thighs, and hourglass figure. Enjoying the monsoon vibe, Anushka posed, embracing a carefree poolside vibe. The daring backless pattern raises the temperature, leaving onlookers in awe of the diva.

Ashnoor Kaur

On the other hand, Ashnoor set the internet on fire with her sun-kissed moments. She posed lying on the set over the sea. However, her bold, glamorous look in a swimsuit, wearing a dark blue bralette with a printed tie-knot skirt, was a sight to behold. Her minimalistic makeup and bold glam, enjoying sunbathing, the diva left the viewers wanting more.

Krystal D’Souza

Enjoying the goodness of golden hour, Krystal jumped into the pool on the terrace. Wearing a dark blue bikini set, she flaunted her bold and daring fashion. However, her open hairstyle, paired with black glasses, gave her an easy and breezy vibe. Posing in the striking moments against the silhouette sunset, Krystal looked super stunning, making the most of her vacation.