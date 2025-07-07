Hotness Alert: Anushka Sen Looks Sassy In Red Crop Top And Mini Skirt

Hold your hearts, folks, because Anushka Sen is here, and she has set the internet temperature high with her latest sizzling look that has fans swooning. The social media sensation is known for her chic and experimental styles, and this time she has just raised the standards, embracing her hot look in a bold red crop top teamed with a matching miniskirt, radiating all things glam and sassy.

Anushka’s hot ensemble includes a red crop top featuring halter neckline, deep cut-out and a bold front slit in the crop top that allowed the actress to looks sassy she teamed her look with a figure-hugging red mini skirt with frills details, combining bold statement with hot red glam. In the fearless avatar, the actress raised the hotness, leaving the onlookers grasping for breath.

The young diva added a fierce touch to her look with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup with nude cherry red lips, golden accessories, and white sneakers, balancing boldness with comfort. However, posing in the backdrop and strong sunlight falling directly on her face, she looked super hot in the sunkissed moments. With every picture, Anushka showcased her sassy vibes posing in the striking moments.

Anushka Sen never misses a chance to surprise with her fashion choices, and this one is just too hot to handle. With the vibrancy of red shade and bold cut-outs, the actress perfectly defined glamour in this new skirt-top look.