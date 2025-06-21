Anushka Sen Slays In Floral Blue Gown, Her Korean Glass Skin Steals The Spotlight

Television star Anushka Sen needs no introduction! The actress has once again captured our attention with her new look in a stunning floral gown. Known for her exceptional style, Anushka often creates the best fashion moments wherever she goes. This time, she arrived at an event like a total slayer in a gown, which is simple yet so pretty.

Anushka’s blue gown is all about glamour, class, and prettiness. The slip sleeves, paired with a bralette-designed bodice, were followed by a fitted waist and a long hem, looking simple yet stylish. The water blue shade with floral patterns made it look even more prettier. This outfit not only made the actress look chic but also accentuated her jaw-dropping curves and fitness-freak figure.

Talking about her overall look, Anushka just made it extraordinary with her ordinary makeup. She opted to leave her tresses open in a straight hairstyle while her pink cheeks, pink lips, and Korean glass skin makeup undoubtedly captured all the spotlight. Her pretty smile with her cute ‘Saranghee’ hearts made this even more special.

With high heels, a charming necklace piece, and minimalist accessories, she elevated her appearance to the next level. Whether be it a red carpet moment, award functions, or parties, Anushka always proves to be a style icon wherever she goes, and this one is just another example.