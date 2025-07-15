5 Trendy Sandals Inspired by Anushka Sen’s Closet

Undoubtedly, social media star Anushka Sen is a certified fashionista who never misses a chance to slay with the best. While her outfits always grab the spotlight, today we will take a look at her trendy sandals that give her an elevated style.

5 Trendy Sandals From Anushka Sen’s Wardrobe

1) Black Toe-point Heels

Anushka is exuding boss babe vibes in a blue fitted, striped black dress with a front thigh-high slit and edgy collar. However, elevating her chicness, she wore a chic black lace-up pointed-toe heels with sheer mesh panels and a mid-height stiletto, creating a bold and sophisticated vibe.

2) Blush Pink Lace-up Sandals

Wearing a blush pink halter-neck bodycon dress, Anushka looked super gorgeous. The fitting waist, floral prints, and backless detail gave her a dream vibe; however, she added a statement with strappy pink lace-up sandals that wrap elegantly around her ankles, adding a playful yet feminine edge.

3) Black Boot Sandals

Anushka’s playful French-inspired look is making her look the cutest in a graphic white top with a black tulle mini skirt. However, it was her black slouchy boot sandals that elevated her look a notch up with the edgy and femininity twist, rocking the street style.

4) Ankle-Strap Heels

Setting trends is Anushka’s favorite gams, and here she is nailing her slip sleeves body-hugging blue midi dress with a sizzling slit. And creating a romantic vibe, she teamed her look with elegant black ankle-strap sandals, which also have gold sculpted heels, adding a luxe statement to her simple yet stylish glam.

5) Toe-point Bow Heels

Anushka is the office fashionista in this white and blue striped shirt and white skirt. And to make her look scream’ attention’, the diva paired it with sparkling stiletto sandals embellished with a crystal bow, giving luxe vibes.