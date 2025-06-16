TV News: Shireen Mirza Reveals Baby Boy Name, Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini To Anushka Sen’s New Venture

The television industry has witnessed significant developments today. Whether it’s new TV shows, new entries, or actors embarking on new ventures, check out the details below from Shireen Mirza revealing her newborn’s name to Ram Kapoor buying a new car and Anushka Sen’s new venture.

1) Shireen Mirza With Husband Hasan Sartaj Reveal Baby Boy Name

Actress Shireen Mirza, known for her appearance in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on June 9, 2025, with her husband, Hasan Sartaj. A week after the newborn’s arrival, Shireen has now revealed her son’s name with a joint post with her husband Hasan. The actress shared an adorable family picture featuring her hand with Hasan adoring their little son’s foot in the middle. In the caption, they revealed their son’s name, “A name that holds our love, our hopes, and our forever. Welcome to the world, Hamza Sartaj.”

2) Ram Kapoor Buys New Lamborghini

Bollywood and television actor Ram Kapoor recently bought a new Lamborghini, expanding his expensive car collection. He bought a luxurious Lamborghini Urus, SE plug-in hybrid SUV. This car comes with a hefty price tag of 4.58 crore. The car has a black leather interior with orange highlights, making it look even more stylish. The brand from where Ram purchased this beast shared photos of Ram Singh Gautami posing with the car and also shared them online.

3) Anushka Sen’s New Venture

Anushka Sen dropped a post revealing that she has now stepped into business, as she has partnered with the fashion brand Newme. The brand has now launched its new collection of workwear in collaboration with Anushka Sen, which is named ‘WorkSenity.’ For the launch event, the actress wore a blank striped mini dress, which she made look classy with a black blazer. Her minimalistic yet stylish look made headlines.