Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen & Ashi Singh Flaunt Glam Looks In Shoulder-Baring Dresses – See Stunning Pics

When it comes to fashion, don’t underestimate the young social media sensation, as they know how to set major style goals. This time, Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, and Ashi Singh have flaunted their show-stopping, shoulder-baring dresses, which you must see in the photos.

1) Avneet Kaur

Avneet wowed fans with her stunning and glamorous look in an emerald green sequin-embellished dress that hugged her figure, defining her curves. However, the shoulder-baring slip sleeves added a touch of sass and vibrant green vibes, complementing the actress’s royal style. With diamond earrings, pink lips, and an open hairstyle, the actress looked effortlessly stylish, leaving the onlookers grasping for breath.

2) Anushka Sen

The charming Anushka loves simplicity, but her classic touch always makes her different from the crowd. The actress wore a hot red dress that features a corset bodice and a furry bottom, which looks like a skirt-top pairing, creating a diner date-ready vibe. However, the thin slip highlighting her toned shoulders just instantly caught our attention. With a sleek bun hairstyle, she allowed her dress to take centre stage while the bold red lips and golden earrings added a statement touch, screaming ‘attention’.



3) Ashi Singh

Like a classic queen, Ashi styled her look in an all black dress featuring a bodycon fit that defines her silhouette. However, the velvet shine contrasts with the actress’s skin tone, making her look glamorous. With the slip sleeves and a bold, deep backless cut, she made her simple look a bold statement. Her bun hairdo and minimal makeup allowed her dress to grab the spotlight.