Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Yug and Kairi’s truth comes out; blame each other

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with tension mounting on the hot-and-cold relationship between Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh). We saw Kairi trying to help Shaurya (Abhishek Verma) in his love life and bringing Aanya home to talk to Yug. We wrote about the emotional confrontation between Yug and Shaurya and how Yug showed a different side to himself. He finally accepted the alliance and decided to meet the girl’s family.

The upcoming episode will see high-voltage drama with the Sharma and Sinha siblings getting to know their big truth. Yug’s brothers will get to know through Kairi that Yug is not their real brother. This will create animosity between Yug and his siblings. Yug will spill the bean as a tit-for-tat to Kairi’s siblings. He will also tell them that Kairi is not their real sister. This will put both Yug and Kairi in a spot of bother. They will be seen fighting with each other, where Kairi will hold Yug responsible for her pain, while Yug will point fingers at Kairi.

What will happen next?

