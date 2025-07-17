Itti Si Khushi Cast Update: Rishi Saxena Joins As Sumbul Touqeer’s Love Interest

Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Itti Si Khushi continues to build momentum with a fresh casting twist. Joining the ensemble is actor Rishi Saxena, who steps in as Sumbul Touqeer’s love interest. The actor will play the character of a perceptive and emotionally restrained cop named Sanjay.

As per the reports, Rishi’s character, Sanjay, is a sharp-minded cop whose entry will lead to a new twist to the story with unexpected emotions as he enters Anvita’s (Sumbul Touqeer) and Virat’s (Rajat Verma) lives, hinting at a potential for a love triangle.

In an interview with IANS, Rishi opened up about his character, revealing that Sanjay is a kind of guy who is quiet, but he will always be there whenever the time comes. And the best part of his role is that his character is a silent giver who doesn’t wish to be a hero but just a simple man who loves, cares, and understands Sumbul’s character, Anvita.

Also, Sanjay’s feelings for Anvita are very clear, but he knows the fact that she might not have the same feelings; still, he is very fine. And this is the thing actor Rishi loves about his new character.

The new show, Itti Si Khushi, is produced by Goldie Behl and Shrishti Arya under Rose Audio Visual Productions. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as Anvita Diwekar, Varun Badola as Suhas Diwekar, and Rajat Verma as Virat in the main roles.

Itti Si Khushi Release Date

Sumbul Touqeer’s new show is all set to release soon on Sony SAB.