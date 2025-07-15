Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kairi’s hit-and-miss with Majnu; latches on to his possession

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) saving Kairi (Ashi Singh) heroically from the water tank. Kairi headed straight to the court’s committee office and exposed Vikram, thus clearing Yug’s name from being defaulted. Also, Kairi went on to call Majnu for having saved her life without knowing that it was Yug. Yug decided to keep her away from Majnu and decided to send her a message that he had left the country forever. However, a goofup happened and he ended up sending her a rose bouquet instead. Kairi fell in love with Majnu and desired to meet him.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi going to the cafe again in a quest to meet Majnu. She will see the waiter call for Majnu, announcing that his signature coffee order is ready. Kairi will see it and will run behind Majnu. Sensing danger, Yug will walk out of the cafe, determined not to come face to face with Kairi. However, Kairi will be fast in approaching him and will hold him by his shirt, only to pull Yug’s button in her hand, but not see him. It will be interesting to see if Kairi will try to match the button with anyone.

What will happen next?

