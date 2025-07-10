Ashi Singh’s Bridal Look Is A Vision In Pastel Elegance With Modern Twist – See Pics

Ashi Singh is currently ruling over viewers’ hearts with her character as Kairi Sharma in the newly launched show on Sony TV, Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. She is known for her charming presence on screen and has set the internet buzzing with her new look in a bridal avatar in a soft pastel pink saree, radiating elegance. Take a look below at the details of this bridal look.

Here’s a breakdown of her look that makes it a standout bridal glam:

Dreamy Allure: A Vision In Pastel Saree

In the new photos, Ashi wore a blush pink embroidered saree featuring delicate ivory threadwork with sequin embellishments. The sheer fabric looks light, giving a radiant yet soft finish. The floral embellishments in dark pink with sparkling sequins added a pop touch, making this outfit perfect for newly web brides.

Desi Look Modern Blouse Twist

Ashi paired her stunning pastel pink saree with a matching pastel pink blouse. However, the sleeveless pattern with low backline adds a modern twist, balancing elegance with youthful charm.

Statement Accesories

Her jewelry choices are traditional yet refreshing. She adorned a choker necklace with pearls and ruby-toned stones, matching jhumkas, and a classic floral maang tikka, completing the bridal look. However, the small nose ring added a timeless desi touch.

Floral Hair Accessory And Dupatta

Redefining the traditional elegance, Ashi turned a show-stealer with her floral hair crown made of white flowers. And she placed her dupatta like a veil over her head, adding a whimsical and fresh bridal vibe.

Bangles & Makeup

With pink and gold bangles, the actress adorned her hands while minimal makeup with fresh base and glossy nude lips gave her a natural and dreamy vibe.

Lastly, Ashi looked like a vision, draped in a pastel pink saree as she flashed her beautiful smile in the desi bridal look with a modern twist.