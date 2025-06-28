Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug consoles Biscuit; gives Biscuit golden advice

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Sharma) helping each other when there is a need. We wrote about Kairi’s sister getting kidnapped, after which Yug and Kairi together, went in search of her. Yug fought with the goons and brought back Kairi’s sister. Yug and Kairi shared a close moment during the process, where they were seen in each other’s arms.

The upcoming drama will see Biscuit, Kairi’s brother sitting in the street outside and silently weeping. Yug will notice it and will go to talk to Biscuit. Biscuit will express his feelings to him, saying that as a brother, he felt weak when his sister was in trouble and he was helpless. Yug will give him golden advice of letting out his feelings by yelling, and feeling comfortable from within. Biscuit will yell with a loud cry, thus easing his stress levels. Yug will ask Biscuit to go and sit with his sister, giving her the utmost support.

What will happen next?

