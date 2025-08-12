Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Shaurya confronts Yug; Yug comes up with a lie

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen the marriage of Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) happen. We saw Mairi forcing Yug to marry Kairi, who was Lata according to her. For Kairi, she wanted the custody of her siblings badly, and this prompted her to agree to the wedding. Post the wedding, there was drama with Kundan kidnapping Kairi’s siblings. However, Yug and Kairi were successful in getting Kundan jailed and bringing back the siblings safely. We wrote about Yug refusing to accept the wedding and telling Kairi that he was forced to marry her. He told her that nothing would change between them and that their family could stay in the outhouse as before.

The upcoming episode will see Yug face the wrath of an angry Shaurya (Abhishek Verma). Shaurya will be burning with anger as Yug’s attitude made him lose the love of his life, Anya. He will confront Yug and will demand an answer for his marriage. Yug will not want to lose his brothers and will blatantly lie before Shaurya. He will tell Shaurya that the wedding was fake and did not happen for real. The pundit at the wedding was fake, called by him to conduct the wedding as per Mairi’s wishes. Yug will tell Shaurya that, since the wedding was fake, he did not bring Kairi into the house as his wife.

Will Shaurya be convinced by this lie?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.