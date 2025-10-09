Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Iyer’s dilemma during Navratri’s Aamna-Saamna; Jethalal teases him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with the Navratri enjoyment and the happy ambience continuing in the Gokuldham Society. As we know, the earlier episodes started with the tension of Rupa and Ratan not being present in the society, with the kids being alone. Everyone worried about them and even planned to file a police complaint. However, Rupa and Ratan’s return to society with their new vehicle added to the happiness of the occasion.

The upcoming episode will kickstart the enthusiasm of Garba in society. With all dressed in their traditional best, and eager to dance and enjoy, Tapu Sena will put in their bouncer, of there being an Aamna Saamna surprise. Iyer will be seen getting pensive and will question about the surprise and what they will have to do. Jethalal will tease Iyer for his silly query and will tell him that they will have to wrestle. Later, he will laugh it off, telling Iyer that Tapu had made it clear that it will be Garba in Aamna Saamna style.

How will the Garba in society go?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.