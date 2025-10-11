Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Prarthana clears the IPS exam; but receives shocking news

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production, has seen engaging drama with Prarthana being overjoyed with her results. She talked to Dipti and expressed that everyone missed her in the house. Anju called Dipti and asked her to come to the centre. However, when Dipti arrived at Anju’s room, Anju asked for the magical three words from Ashwin, as her last wish. Dipti heard Ashwin say ‘I Love You’ to Anju, which made Dipti angry. Amidst this, we also saw Bapodra getting detained as huge cash was found in his bag, courtesy the mistake committed by Chirag in giving him a packet to deliver to his friend. Bapodra was rescued by Chirag, but he remained angry at Chirag.

The upcoming episode will see Dipti being traumatised by her husband saying the magical words to another girl. On the other hand, Pushpa will motivate Prarthana to take her IPS exam. Prarthana will give her exam amid drama. She will be on cloud nine as she will clear her UPSC. But Prarthana’s hopes will be dashed and her happiness will be short-lived, as her physical examination report will give her the shocking news of her inability to conceive. Prarthana will be shattered to the core!!.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.