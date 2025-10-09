Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita gets cornered in her own house; Suhas sides his wife

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita’s mother (Neha Mehta) entering the household after many years. Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) was shocked to see that her father Suhas (Varun Badola) had called her. We wrote about the mother coming with an interior motive to break the family. Anvita and her mother got into constant conflicts about the way the house was run. The mother charmed her way into the hearts of the kids.

The upcoming episode will see the mother slowly taking charge of the house, dismantling Anvita’s way of running the house. The mother will start to initiate the orders in the house, and the kids, too, will start to follow her. She will introduce a few wrong thoughts into the kids’ minds, and when Anvita will question her, the mother will clearly corner Anvita, saying she is not their mother. Anvita will feel bad when her father Suhas will also side the mother and will stop her from arguing with her mother.

Will Anvita be able to handle this stress at home?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.