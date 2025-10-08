Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita’s mother enters with a hidden agenda; tries to impress the kids with her charm

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Suhas (Varun Badola) bringing his wife back into the lives of his kids. The lady (Neha Mehta) made a surprise entry into the Diwekar house, which shocked Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan). She came in a car, flaunting her riches, which shocked the Diwekar family. While Anvita refused to take her inside the house, she was shocked by her father, Suhas’ decision to call her back.

The upcoming episode will subtly hint at the mother’s arrival in the house with a hidden agenda. While Anvita will try to hold her family together, tensions will rise as the mother will show an intent to impress the kids with her charming talk and wealth. At the dining table, Anvita and her mother will cross swords when Anvita’s desi dish faces the heat of her mother’s junk food idea. It will be interesting to see how this clash between the mother and daughter goes in the house.

