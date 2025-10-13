Serial Twists Of Last Week (6-12 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Prakash honouring Anupamaa and the Dance Raanis at the event. With Bapuji’s illness, Ansh was seen to be tense. Anupamaa questioned Prakash about his men’s behaviour, as they teased the girls. Parag and Prem stood tall amid the crisis, supporting Bapuji. Anupamaa suspected a connection between Sonu Rathod and Prakash. Anupamaa stood tall amid warnings to find the truth. While Anupamaa was warned to get back, Anupamaa saw Sonu at Prakash’s house. When Girija was attacked by Prakash’s men, Anupamaa not only motivated her to fight her way but also to punish the men. Anupamaa was determined to return home only after getting Samar justice.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Armaan rescuing Maira and Abhira from the cliff. They got to know about Gitanjali’s death. The story took a leap of five months, after which Abhira went to Jaipur to complete her law graduation to fulfil her mother’s wishes. Maira decided to bring Armaan and Abhira together, much against Dadisa’s wishes. Maira sent Armaan to Abhira so that he could make Abhira fall in love with him again, and get married to complete their family. Abhira got angry on seeing Armaan in the college. While Armaan wanted to revive their relationship, Abhira was afraid. Armaan and Abhira got caught in a ragging incident in the college. Maira wanted Abhira to perform the Karwa Chauth festival for Armaan.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Raghav calling Gurumaa to their house. Gurumaa saw the tussle between Reet and Buaji and put them to a challenge. They needed to impress her with their made kheer. However, they were asked to pick the ingredients for the kheer with their eyes closed. Later, Buaji came to Gurumaa with her kheer, but soon, Reet told Gurumaa of Buaji’s kheer being burnt, and that she had taken Reet’s kheer away. Gurumaa tasted the kheer and identified it as Reet’s kheer with the one ingredient that she had picked. Ret was given the temple keys. Reet accused Raghav of forging her signature. However, Unnati would have done it, and Raghav questioned his sister about it. He transferred half of his property to his sister’s name. Buaji and Viren plotted to poison Rohit’s mind. So they faked a meeting with one of the Board members, where Viren spiked Raghav and Reet’s drink, after which they danced together. Viren filmed it so that he could show it to Rohit. On Karwa Chauth day, Smita hit Reet with a log on her head as she was about to bring Divya home. Buaji used the situation to her advantage and buried Reet under the ground.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with Ratan and Roopa going missing on the first day of Navratri, leaving the Gokuldham Society residents in panic. When they were about to lodge a police complaint, they came back with the delivery of their new vehicle, which brought a happy wave in society. Tapu Sena decorated the clubhouse for the occasion of Garba. The Tapu Sena introduced a twist for Garba. The residents put in their best dancing legs forward. With all performances over, there was tension over who was going to win the contest.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with Adit getting angry at Mangal for Kusum’s insult. Mangal asked Kapil whether her kids could stay with her, to which Kapil assured her that. Mangal left Adit’s house for good, but Adit asked her to keep the kids in the house till their exams were over. During Mangal’s haldi ceremony, Kusum asked her to give Adit another chance as he had changed, and asked her stop herself from marrying Kapil. Mangal was shocked and could not answer. Before the wedding, Mangal went to the parlour on Bua Dadi’s insistence. But she got caught in Bua Dadi’s bigger trap and got locked in the parlour.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Anjana standing with Jhanak and telling her all about Aditi’s past. Mishti’s friends humiliated Jhanak, but found Jhanak speaking fluently in English. Jhanak did not take Rishi’s gift. She got into a fight with Aditi, who ridiculed Nutan’s character. Arshi got wild as Jhanak knew all of Aditi’s past. Aditi got to know all about her connection in the past with Nutan. She refused to forgive her parents. Jhanak was treated coldly at home after her fight with Aditi. Jhanak wanted to be independent.

