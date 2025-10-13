Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Anvita searches Hetal’s belongings; Hetal claims to be a businesswoman

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Hetal (Neha Mehta) having differences in running the house. Hetal’s behaviour of teaching wrong acts to kids irked Anvita. She asked her father, Suhas, to choose between daughter and wife, and declared that she would not live with her mother under the same roof. Anvita decided to walk out of the house when Suhas (Varun Badola) faked a heart attack, and stopped her from going.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita being determined to expose the intentions of Hetal. She will look for an opportunity to run through and check her bags and belongings to find any clue to what she is up to. She will find a few receipts, which will put an intrigue into her wrong dealings. However, Hetal will claim to be a successful businesswoman and will argue with Anvita about having a very good professional standing in life.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.