Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Anvita makes a big decision; walks out of her house

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) feeling the pressure in her own house after the arrival of her mother Hetal (Neha Mehta). As we know, Hetal charmed the kids and drew them to her, by using her lavish approach of gifting them their favourite things and buying them junk food. Hetal showed Anvita her place in the house and tried to drive it into her head that she was not the mother of the kids, and only a caregiver.

The upcoming episode will see Anvita being pushed to the sidelines by her own mother. All her siblings will start to shower love on Hetal. Also, Hetal will teach wrongdoings to the smaller kids, which Anvita will not like. To top it all, when Suhas too will ask Anvita to give her mother her place, Anvita will decide that it is enough. She will announce that she cannot live in the same house with her mother. Anvita will decide to walk out of the house.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.