Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Divya feels shattered in her own house; Reet advises her to win her love back

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama during Karwa Chauth, where Reet (Ayushi Khurana) brought Divya back home to get her rightful place as Prateek’s wife. Smita got angry and hit Reet on her head. Sharda Bua used the situation and buried Reet alive under the ground. We wrote about Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) saving Reet. When Raghav called Reet to get the culprit, Reet refused to lodge any complaint.

The upcoming episode will see Divya being made to stay in the guest room of the house, while Smita and Prateek will be together. Divya will be enraged with a poster made by Smita, having her picture with Prateek, in which she has welcomed Diwali, claiming it to be their first Diwali together. Divya will get upset seeing it and will go to damage it when Reet tells Divya that the right way to get her place is to win her love back from Prateek once again.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.