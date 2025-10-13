Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav calls the police to get to the culprit; Reet refuses to lodge any complaint

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has featured an engaging drama, with Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) life in danger as Smita and Sharda Bua team up to harm her. Initially, Smita heard a conversation of Reet and Divya, where Reet was determined to get Divya home for Karwa Chauth puja. To stop Reet’s move, Smita hit Reet with a log on her head, which knocked her unconscious. Buaji (Jayati Bhatia) planned to dig a grave and bury Reet alive in it.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Karwa Chauth puja taking place in the Suryavanshi family, where the ladies will perform their puja in the lawn. Raghav (Bharat Ahalwwat) will be worried about Reet’s absence. Raghav will notice Reet’s ring on the muddy part outdoors when he tries to call her. He will soon get the intuition of something being wrong as he will hear Reet’s phone ringing from under the ground. Soon, Raghav will be seen digging into the part of the ground, to be followed by Dhruv and Rohit. Finally, the three of them will rescue Reet from under the ground.

Raghav will immediately call the police to investigate the matter. He will be worried about such an act happening in his house. However, Reet will refuse to lodge any complaint. Raghav will be shocked and curious at Reet’s decision.

What will happen next?

